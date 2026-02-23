(Even as flawed as this poll is (even CNN used better methodology) YouGov neglects the obvious and catastrophic detail. IF ONE FIFTH OF YOUR CITIZENS WANT TO LEAVE, YOU GOT A SERIOUS F***ING PROBLEM! -DD)

YouGov Poll on Secession: Here We Go Again

(Texian Partisan) - YouGov just released a new poll claiming 18% of Americans support their state seceding. If this sounds familiar, it should.

The Texas Nationalist Movement has spent years exposing the fundamental flaws in polling on independence questions. We’ve documented how academic polls dramatically overrepresent urban Democrats while excluding rural Texans and conservatives. We’ve shown how question wording can swing results from 40% to 60% support depending on how the question is framed. We’ve pointed out that sampling methods often produce results designed to generate headlines rather than reflect reality.

Now YouGov is at it again with their latest “national secession poll.”

The math doesn’t add up. YouGov surveyed 26,590 adults nationwide. Split across 50 states, that’s roughly 500 respondents per state — far below statistical significance. YouGov then uses modeling and weighting to estimate state-level opinions from this small sample. That approach can miss real differences between states, or amplify them where they don’t exist.

This is the same approach we criticized in Dr. Thomas R. Brooks’ December 2024 study, which claimed 82% of Texans oppose independence — a finding that wildly contradicted other independent polling. As we noted at the time, that study relied heavily on…

