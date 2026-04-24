“South Carolina just proved the political will is there. A 31 to 7 vote is not a squeaker. It is a statement.”

(Mindy Esposito) - They tried the QR codes. You have to hand it to them. When you cannot tear the monument down, you paste a sticker on it and let your phone do the rewriting. Slick. Cheap. And as of April 15, 2026, illegal in South Carolina.

The SC Senate passed a sweeping monument protection bill on a 31 to 7 vote. Every yes vote was a Republican. Every no vote was a Democrat. The bill protects nearly every statue, monument, street name, and building name in the state. It closes a loophole that had left non-military historical figures like John C. Calhoun and others exposed to removal by local governments and college administrators with an agenda. The new standard is simple. A protected historical figure is any dead person who played a significant role in past developments. Done. No asterisks. No exceptions for people whose legacies make somebody uncomfortable.

And Senator Danny Verdin made sure the QR codes stayed banned. South Carolina is now the only state in the nation with monument protection laws that also bars retrofitting those monuments with revisionist commentary disguised as technology. The monument is not a debate. It is a fact. It stands where the people who loved those men put it, and it says what…

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