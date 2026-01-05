No. They’re no longer named for our Confederate heroes but the pseudo-Confederate names are to Stay.

(Dixie Drudge) A lot always happens while I am off on my yearly Christmas vacation. This time it was something good!

Enough congress critters sprouted spine to protect what’s left of Southern Heritage and reject the work of the illegal, unethical ‘Naming Commission’ and leave our Southern military base names intact. As the Southern Legal Resource Center reported on 19 December:

The Senate passed the House version of the NDAA yesterday without any changes.

That means the Strickland, Byer and Kaine Amendments are all OUT of the Final National Defense Authorization Act that is going to the President for Signature.

But this fight is never over. Leftards and yankee RINOs in Congress that started this whole crusade against anything southern are not happy. And they NEVER give up. So stay braced for more anti-Southern hatred from these same people. As the Stripes headline read: ‘An insult’: Lawmakers lament failed effort to undo return of Confederate-linked military base names

Look for the anti-Southern bigots to dredge up more fake descendants, more 20th cousins forty times removed, and more local libtards to whine and virtue signal any chance they can even though the bases are no longer named for actual Confederates. All of which just goes to show those actual Confederates were never the real target, YOU were. They HATE YOU, YOUR History and YOUR family! Act accordingly.

Meanwhile, be sure to write, call, and thank the Senators who stood up to these anti-Southern bigots.

#FreeDixie

