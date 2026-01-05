Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
2d

One means of destroying a Nation is to destroy its history and condemn its fallen Patriots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Southern Vindicator's avatar
Southern Vindicator
2dEdited

The article is correct. The enemy never rests, and neither can we. They don't just want any remembrance of our ancestors gone - they want us gone. I'm here to fight until the last breath.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture