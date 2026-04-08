VICTORY: Florida Anti-Terror Bills Codifying Muslim Brotherhood/CAIR Executive Order Head to DeSantis for Signature

(Renee Nal, RAIR Foundation) - Florida has struck a powerful blow against terrorism. In a decisive victory for public safety, the Florida Legislature has passed landmark anti-terror legislation that will cut off state support for designated terrorist organizations.

On March 12, 2026, the Florida House approved HB 1471 and sent it to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature. The Senate had already passed the bill along with its companion bills HB 1473, SB 1632, and SB 1634.

HB 1471 / SB 1632 create a new state mechanism to designate terrorist organizations (domestic and foreign), impose serious consequences (criminal penalties, funding bans, student expulsions, and foreign/religious law restrictions), and codify protections against ideologies the bill views as inconsistent with American principles.

HB 1473 / SB 1634 creates a public records exemption for the designation process. While the fact that an organization has been designated (and the basic notice) must be published in the Florida Administrative Register, the detailed evidence or sensitive intelligence behind the designation can be kept confidential.

Governor Ron DeSantis is almost certain to sign the bills into law. His administration drafted the…

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