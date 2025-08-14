Midland Texas school board votes to restore school name honoring Confederate general

The Midland Independent School District’s board of trustees voted Tuesday night to rename a school after Robert E. Lee, reversing a former board’s efforts to distance itself from the Confederate general five years ago.

In a divided 4-3 vote, the trustees voted to return one of its schools, formerly Legacy High, back to Midland Lee High.

Railing against what he described as toxic political correctness, Matt Friez, a board member who voted to reinstate Lee’s name, said institutions donning Confederate names have “outgrown” their controversies. In a lengthy statement, Friez said that replacing Confederate-era monikers and removing statues was an attack on the “country’s heritage.”

“This is a distraction from what really matters right now,” said Ebony Coleman, founder of Jumpstart Midland, an education advocacy group in Midland, adding that the school district should focus on the students’ academic outcomes. “I feel like (the board) knew that this was ultimately what they were going to do.”

Stephanie Howard, the district’s superintendent, said the change could cost them as much as $62,000.

The board’s vote came after more than 45 residents delivered impassioned testimonies for more than two hours, in turns drawing praise and admonishment from the audience. At many points throughout…

