RaceTrac’s battle to build a gas station and convenience store at Georgia Civil War cavalry site loses second round at planning commission

(Did I ever mention how much I absolutely LOATHE developers? - DD)

(Civil War Picket) - Concerns about gas vapors and traffic once again led a suburban Atlanta planning commission to vote against RaceTrac’s effort to build a 24/7 station and convenience store on two acres that until last year contained a home caught up in Civil War cavalry clashes.

The Cobb County Planning Commission voted 3-2 to back rezoning of the property at Bells Ferry Road and Ernest Barrett Parkway, but stipulations would not allow alcohol and fuel sales. The Robert and Eliza McAfee home, built 20 years before the 1864 Atlanta Campaign, had been empty for years.

Nearly 30 people in opposition attended Tuesday’s meeting, arguing the project should not be permitted so close to an elementary school and day-care center.

The final say rests with the county’s top elected body.

“We do intend to move forward to the Board of Commissioners at their May 19th Zoning Hearing and seek approval of the rezoning application,” RaceTrac and property owner attorney Kevin Moore told the Picket in an email shortly after the hearing.

The home -- which briefly served as the headquarters for a Union general and was in the middle of cavalry movements and clashes in summer 1864 – last spring was…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight