Now, Prosecute Her Murderer!
On Jan. 6, 2021, she was at the front of a group of protesters pressing to enter the Speaker’s Lobby. As Babbitt, 35, was pushed through a window in the doorway to the chamber, Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd shot and killed the unarmed Babbitt.
Byrd was never charged, though an investigation questioned his training. He was later promoted…
“Ashli Babbitt’s family is grateful to President Trump, Secretary Hegseth, and Undersecretary Lohmeier for reversing the Biden Defense Department’s cruel decision to deny Ashli funeral honors as a distinguished veteran of the Air Force,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.
“Judicial Watch’s team spent years investigating, litigating, and exposing the truth about Ashli’s homicide. Judicial Watch is proud to have done its part in bringing her family a measure of justice and accountability for Ashli’s outrageous killing. And our battle for justice will continue,” Fitton added.
Babbitt served in the Air Force and Air Force Reserve. She graduated from basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio in August 2004 and was a senior airman until June 2009, when…
Excellent questions. There's a lot of justice to be had. But don't hold your breath waiting on DC
My question is, if it took all this time to honor this unarmed Veteran killed by the Biden administration, how much more time will it take to arrest, try, and convict the BLM Capitol Police Officer who shot an unarmed woman in the face? He received a promotion for his actions? Why is this scumbag still walking around free? What about the other woman who was beaten to death on the Capitol steps the same day?