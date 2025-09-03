Now, Prosecute Her Murderer!

On Jan. 6, 2021, she was at the front of a group of protesters pressing to enter the Speaker’s Lobby. As Babbitt, 35, was pushed through a window in the doorway to the chamber, Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd shot and killed the unarmed Babbitt.

Byrd was never charged, though an investigation questioned his training. He was later promoted…

“Ashli Babbitt’s family is grateful to President Trump, Secretary Hegseth, and Undersecretary Lohmeier for reversing the Biden Defense Department’s cruel decision to deny Ashli funeral honors as a distinguished veteran of the Air Force,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

“Judicial Watch’s team spent years investigating, litigating, and exposing the truth about Ashli’s homicide. Judicial Watch is proud to have done its part in bringing her family a measure of justice and accountability for Ashli’s outrageous killing. And our battle for justice will continue,” Fitton added.

Babbitt served in the Air Force and Air Force Reserve. She graduated from basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio in August 2004 and was a senior airman until June 2009, when…

