Open Borders, Empty Jails, and Gun Confiscation: This Is the Plan

“In the interest of public safety, we’re confiscating your guns. And no, you won’t be getting them back.” – Ray Nagin, Democrat mayor of New Orleans in August of 2005, during Hurricane Katrina…

(AmmoLand) - The foregoing Democrat politicians, while sleazy of course, occasionally give an honest voice to their Party’s draconian, forceful gun-confiscation agenda (at least episodically) in inadvertent moments of honesty. I think we should take them at their word!

Violent, mentally-ill, drug-addicted vagrants (including many illegal immigrants) have been, by these same Democrats, dubiously re-christened, “The Homeless,” and subsequently released (and perpetually re-released, despite multiple felony arrests) to ‘colonize’ our formerly beautiful public places, that used to be enjoyed by the rest of us, but are now filthy, crime-invested, disease-ridden open-sewers.

“Homeless” is a dishonest title, deliberately designed to make these dangerous outlaws appear “benign.”

When wolves are “reintroduced” to an area by naive “wildlife biologists,” prey species predictably suffer, and that includes much domestic livestock.

Likewise, when violent criminal actors (VCAs) and emotionally disturbed people (EDPs) are “reintroduced” into communities by liberal “criminal-justice reformers,” to no one’s surprise, law-abiding citizens suffer.

Like wolves that casually enter fenced-in pastures to kill sheep, VCAs and EDPs go into “nice areas” and murder citizens. Apex predators (human and animal) have scant regard for…

