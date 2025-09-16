Charlie Kirk targeted by Montgomery-based SPLC before tragic killing; Organization condemns shooting after including him in 'Hate and Extremism' report, 'Hatewatch' newsletter

Charlie Kirk's name is mentioned on the Southern Poverty Law Center's website in 38 posts. His image is plastered all over stories that describe Christian values and the rule of law as hateful. In a report entitled "The Year in Hate and Extremism 2024," Kirk's name appears 18 times.

In a post one day before Kirk was shot and killed, he was mentioned in the Montgomery-based organization's "Hatewatch" newsletter, which boasts, "The Southern Poverty Law Center works to dismantle white supremacy in public forums and online, exposes hate and anti-democracy extremism, and counters disinformation and conspiracy theories with research and community resources. The Intelligence Project monitors and exposes white supremacy and its impact on communities."

A report released in May 2025 titled "The Year in Hate and Extremism 2024" includes a section called "Turning Point USA: A case study of the hard right in 2024." The report, which is part of the "Dismantling White Supremacy" series, targets Kirk and TPUSA. The preface describes, "Equipped with comprehensive data and research, the SPLC's preeminent Year in Hate and Extremism report once again provides a clear analysis of the groups upholding white supremacy in the United States: who they are, where they are, and the tactics and strategies they're using. This report also covers the anti-democracy trends to monitor on the ground in communities and the formulas for prevention that can shape our collective future."

Of the groups and people included in their report, "Their power comes from the use of force, the capture of political parties and government, and infesting the mainstream discourse with conspiracy theories. We hope this report not only exposes the responsible parties and people but…

