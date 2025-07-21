What’s a spurned leftist to do when the lawfare fails? When Donald Trump is riding high on victories both international and domestic?

When identity politics is on the ropes, gender pronouns are all but dead, SCOTUS ends judge-shopping for nationwide injunctions, ICE is deporting the invaders intended to transform America (into chaos), and USAID is no longer funding The Resistance? When Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and her ilk insist that a “Nazi” and “fascist” administration presents an “existential threat to democracy?”

He starts shooting, of course. First, it was loner whack jobs like Ryan Wesley Routh trying to assassinate Trump. (We can’t be sure about Thomas Matthew Crooks’ motives because, oddly enough, we don’t seem to know much about them even one year later.)

Then the body count starts increasing:

Luigi Mangione murders the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

Elias Rodriguez murders two Israeli embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum event in D.C.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman tries to incinerate seven Jews with a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails, killing an 82-year-old woman. (Oops. I’m supposed to say “allegedly” for all of those.)

Our ‘Burgeoning Color Revolution’: Not Just For Lone Whackos Anymore

But those are all just “lone wolf” attacks, right?

Alas, not anymore. What Mike Shelby of Gray Zone Research and Forward Observer describes as our “burgeoning Color Revolution” is now…

