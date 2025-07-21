Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skore Wolfchild's avatar
Skore Wolfchild
Jul 21

This is essentially an ammo advertisement for a street level civil war I'll oppose to my last breath. These guys are attacking low level targets, but they're attacking feds. Leaves me with mixed feelings, but they aren't attacking civilians. You need to stop seeing the government wether it's red or blue as a friend. Red or Blue they ain't fightin' for you. I think I'll avoid taking sensationalism seriously and keep myself in a defensive posture. Defend if I'm attacked. Hold that if the enemy of my enemy is not my friend they are at least ambivalent to me, and hold to my conviction that the worst that could happen is that idiot whites and idiot people of color will both thin out their ranks leaving the rest of us who can get along well. Of course I think Trump is as much of an idiot and a deep state plant as anyone else. Mexicans may be sending money to their families back in Mexico, but the Israeli American dual citizens own over half of our nation's corporations and send a good portion of our wealth not to their families, but to a foreign government, and quite a bit more than said Israelis pay Latin American farm workers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture