Democratic Delegate Michael Feggans said it’s important for the legislature to align with the current values of the state.

(Courthouse News) - Virginia Democrats celebrated the advancement of a bill Tuesday that stops the issuance of license plates honoring Robert E. Lee as part of a broader effort to cut ties with the state’s Confederate past.

The bill, introduced by Delegate Dan Helmer, is one of a slew of measures targeting the removal of tax dollars from policies that support a Lost Cause narrative. The Lost Cause was a prominent myth spread in southern states like Virginia to reframe the Civil War as a war about state rights and cultural differences rather than the Union’s effort to abolish slavery.

“Those areas belong in museums, they belong in history books,” Democratic Delegate Michael Feggans said. “They don’t belong being supported by Virginia’s tax dollars.”

Over 30 Black lawmakers, including the Speaker of the House of Delegates Don Scott, roam the halls of Virginia’s Capitol building — 161 years after Union soldiers forced the Confederacy to abandon Richmond, where it had set up its Capitol. The legislature operates less than three miles from the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Democratic Delegate Alex Askew introduced a bill for the fourth consecutive session that would eliminate the…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight