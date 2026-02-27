Virginia Democrats Continue to Abolish State's Confederate Heritage
Democratic Delegate Michael Feggans said it's important for the legislature to align with the current values of the state.
Democratic Delegate Michael Feggans said it’s important for the legislature to align with the current values of the state.
(Courthouse News) - Virginia Democrats celebrated the advancement of a bill Tuesday that stops the issuance of license plates honoring Robert E. Lee as part of a broader effort to cut ties with the state’s Confederate past.
The bill, introduced by Delegate Dan Helmer, is one of a slew of measures targeting the removal of tax dollars from policies that support a Lost Cause narrative. The Lost Cause was a prominent myth spread in southern states like Virginia to reframe the Civil War as a war about state rights and cultural differences rather than the Union’s effort to abolish slavery.
“Those areas belong in museums, they belong in history books,” Democratic Delegate Michael Feggans said. “They don’t belong being supported by Virginia’s tax dollars.”
Over 30 Black lawmakers, including the Speaker of the House of Delegates Don Scott, roam the halls of Virginia’s Capitol building — 161 years after Union soldiers forced the Confederacy to abandon Richmond, where it had set up its Capitol. The legislature operates less than three miles from the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Democratic Delegate Alex Askew introduced a bill for the fourth consecutive session that would eliminate the…
Our Fore Fathers are likely rolling in their graves over the actions of the Virginia Communist Party sometimes known as the Virginia Democrat Party, and please don't forget the RINO's.
info@courthousenews.com
https://www.courthousenews.com/democratic-lawmakers-seek-to-distance-virginia-from-its-confederate-past/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Dear Mr. Dodson, 27 February, 2026
In the above linked article of yours you state the following:
“The Lost Cause was a prominent myth spread in southern states like Virginia to reframe the Civil War as a war about state rights and cultural differences rather than the Union's effort to abolish slavery.”
Your historical ignorance and government indoctrination are coming through loud and clear, as is that of the 30 black lawmakers in Virginia. Yes, what you state is the “accepted narrative” – accepted by academia, Hollywood, the media, and politicians, but it is a false narrative and has been proven numerous times to be so.
Lincoln himself stated that the war was not about ending slavery, but “to put the flag back”. If the North fought “to abolish slavery”, then why did Lincoln endorse the Corwin Amendment which would have forever made it illegal to abolish slavery, if the seceded States would return and ratify it? If the war was about “ending slavery”, why was West Virginia admitted into the Union during the war as a slave State?
If the war was about “the Union’s effort to abolish slavery”, why did Lincoln countermand General Fremont’s orders and have emancipated slaves returned to their owners in Missouri? Since there were more than 429,000 slaves in the Union during the war (1860 Census), it defies common sense and logic that the North fought a war to “end slavery”. The simple truth is, it did no such thing.
What Lincoln did was illegally invade a sovereign country that had legally seceded from the Union. He did this to continue the collection of excessive and unconstitutional tariffs from the South, which was paying 85% of the federal revenues. His armies murdered, burned, looted, and raped their way across the South leaving many thousands of people, black and white, destitute and starving. The Union armies burned homes, crops, barns, churches, schools, universities, businesses, and anything else they desired. These atrocities are well documented by both sides.
The South was already emancipating slaves on a gradual basis and preparing them for life in society as free people. Many blacks, free and slave, fought for the Confederacy because that was their home. It is well documented that the invading Union Army molested the women, and black women in particular. They destroyed and stole valuable private property, robbed graves, stabled their horses in churches, salted wells and farmland, and numerous other demonic acts that are not done in civilized warfare.
The “accepted narrative” crowd seems to believe that the South invented slavery and badly abused their slaves. The fact is, the New England Yankees worked the slave trade, selling their human merchandise to both Northerners and Southerners while flying Old Glory on the masts of their ships. No Confederate flag ever flew on a slave ship. The relations between blacks and whites was very good in the South before the Yankees ruined it during Occupation (Reconstruction). No slave insurrections took place during the war, which speaks volumes about the good relations at that time.
The fact is, if everyone knew the truth about our history, instead of swallowing the rewritten drivel shoved down our throats for the past 160 years, none of this cultural genocide would be taking place. It is a Marxist ploy to not only eliminate Southern heritage and history, but to ultimately destroy America. It is indeed a sad state of affairs when Southerners, whether they be black or white, turn against their own heritage and despise their ancestors who fought to prevent the very mess we are living through today. So-called “journalists” push the false narrative and keep the fires of ignorance and hate burning. What most journalists know about our history would not fill a thimble. It’s past time to get off the Cultural Genocide Bandwagon and learn the truth.
Our Confederate ancestors were right.
God Bless Dixie!
Jeff Paulk
Oklahoma Division Commander
Sons of Confederate Veterans