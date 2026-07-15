Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
1h

The Confederate Battle Flag of the Army of Northern Virginia is a significant part of American history and, as such, deserves recognition.

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Vepr's avatar
Vepr
4h

🤬

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