Virginia Landowner Refuses to Lower Confederate Flag

(The Virginia Flaggers) - On June 1, 2026, a trial was held in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court on the charge against lifelong Prince Edward County Resident/Taxpayer Carolyn Bowman for flying a Confederate battle flag from her property east of Farmville and visible from U.S. Route 460, as part of a memorial to those who fought and died in the battles of Sailor’s Creek and High Bridge. The judge found her guilty of violating the County zoning ordinance that limits the size and number of flags a person can fly in the County. (Ordinances created by the Board of Supervisors in emergency sessions AFTER the flag was installed.)

As the law requires, the judge ordered that she bring the property into compliance by taking down the flag, and if she chose to replace the flag, she must do so only with a flag that meets the NEW zoning ordinance restrictions. This would require reducing the size of the flag by 80% (from 600 sq. ft. to 120 sq. ft). (At that reduced size, the flag likely would not be identifiable from U.S. 460 and would certainly appear postage-stamp sized flying from the flagpole erected on the property.) The judge also assessed a $500 civil penalty, but suspended $250 of each penalty if we removed the offending flag.

On Monday, Ms. Bowman will file an APPEAL of…

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