No One Will Take Their Statue Down

(The Virginia Flaggers) - “One thing I can almost guarantee: no one serving in statewide office today will ever have to worry about future generations taking THEIR statue down, because there is zero chance anyone would ever choose to honor them. Future generations are going to look back with embarrassment at this moment and wonder how citizens stood by quietly and allowed the rage of a handful of godless radicals to destroy what good and honorable men had built.”

~Susan Lee, The Virginia Flaggers

