(Ballistic over the loss of a district held by a White rep. who just so happens to be THEIR favorite pander pimp. It’s sweet to see them feel the burn - DD)

NAACP goes nuclear after Tennessee GOP blows up Black-majority district

(Bo Snerdley, The Daily BS) - The left’s latest political freakout has officially landed in Tennessee — where Republicans just detonated the state’s lone Democratic congressional fortress and Democrats are reacting like Reconstruction ended yesterday.

The NAACP filed an emergency lawsuit Thursday trying to stop Tennessee’s newly approved congressional map, accusing Republican Gov. Bill Lee and GOP lawmakers of dismantling the state’s only majority-Black district in Memphis.

Lee signed the map into law just hours after Republicans rammed it through the legislature, setting off a firestorm of outrage from Democrats, civil-rights activists and the media’s usual chorus of “democracy is dying” commentators.

At the center of the meltdown is Memphis-based Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District, represented since 2007 by Democrat Steve Cohen. The new map slices the district into three Republican-leaning districts, all but guaranteeing the Volunteer State could soon send a clean 9-0 Republican delegation to Congress.

“It is a direct attack on our democracy and our Constitution to dismantle majority-Black districts. A democracy without Black representation is not a democracy,” NAACP general counsel Kristen Clarke thundered in…

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