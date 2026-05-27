Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Christopher B. Jeffers's avatar
Christopher B. Jeffers
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Totally laughable. First of all, the deliberate drawing of voting districts by race is itself profoundly racist. Why do they assume that all Blacks think and vote alike? (Democrats of course would never allow a conservative who is Black to be run much less be elected to represent a Black district). Secondly, their "threat" to seceed is an interesting admission that secession over issues of policy and governance is indeed a legitimate thing to do. The South was right. Deo vindice.

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