East Harlem a Microcosm of What Total Democrat Control of the Country Will Look Like

Safe injection site brings daytime public sex to East Harlem: ‘Getting my own porno show’,” a New York Post Saturday headline reports. “New York City’s controversial, taxpayer-funded ‘safe’ injection site has reached a depraved new low — with addicts so zonked out they routinely have sex in broad daylight, often at the doorstep of neighbors forced to endure the X-rated free-for-all.”

There’s nothing “safe” about it. It’s beyond disgusting. Based on results, such self-destructive degenerates can’t be trusted without a custodian, yet here, they’re not only being tolerated, but they’re also being subsidized.

It’s revealing as to the way Democrats “solve” problems created by their own edicts and policies when they are in total control. They are in this case, you know.

Start with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and the Empire State’s two United States Senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. Then go to New York’s Democrat-dominated State Senate and Assembly, and drill down further for East Harlem, with State Senator Cordell Cleare, State Assemblyman Adriano Espaillat, Mayor Eric Adams, and Council Member Diana Ayala.

Note that the links in the above paragraph all document that the politicians responsible for enabling intolerable conditions are all committed gun prohibitionists, who couch their citizen disarmament demands under the mantle of public safety. That being the case, how safe is…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight