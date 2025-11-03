Was Charlie Kirk’s assassination the start of the second Civil War? History may view it that way.
We Are Already in a Soft Civil War. Yes, they want to overthrow President Trump and the US government
The United States appears to be entrenched in what can be best described as a “soft civil war”—a simmering, decentralized conflict characterized by ideological clashes, sporadic violence, institutional resistance, and challenges to federal authority without widespread military engagement - yet.
This isn’t a full-blown war but a growing struggle where factions contest control through protests, obstructions, and targeted attacks, eroding national peace and unity.
Key incidents underscore this reality. For instance, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was denied access to a public restroom in a government building in Broadview, Illinois, during an ICE operation amid escalating tensions with local officials and protesters. Noem and her team were blocked from the facility, which she slammed as “shameful” treatment by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s administration, framing it as active sabotage of federal immigration enforcement.
This wasn’t just a petty denial; it was a line in the sand. The bathroom blockage occurred against a…
Well, if it wasn't, it will do until another excuse comes along. Things have been out of control since we became a "democracy" shorty before WW1. After 1919 the communist started to infiltrated our nation, and it is now apparent what their goal is for our country. Most of us understood their goal way back in the 1950s. If we don't quit lollygagging around they, the communist, will surely win.
Joseph McCarthy knew exactly what he was talking about, and he was murdered for it.