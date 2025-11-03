We Are Already in a Soft Civil War. Yes, they want to overthrow President Trump and the US government

The United States appears to be entrenched in what can be best described as a “soft civil war”—a simmering, decentralized conflict characterized by ideological clashes, sporadic violence, institutional resistance, and challenges to federal authority without widespread military engagement - yet.

This isn’t a full-blown war but a growing struggle where factions contest control through protests, obstructions, and targeted attacks, eroding national peace and unity.

Key incidents underscore this reality. For instance, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was denied access to a public restroom in a government building in Broadview, Illinois, during an ICE operation amid escalating tensions with local officials and protesters. Noem and her team were blocked from the facility, which she slammed as “shameful” treatment by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s administration, framing it as active sabotage of federal immigration enforcement.

This wasn’t just a petty denial; it was a line in the sand. The bathroom blockage occurred against a…

