It’s Time to Hold Scalawag Politicians Accountable for Not Protecting the Interests of Their Constituents

(Don Smith, Confederate Honor) - Anyone who can look at a map, or doesn’t live in a bubble, knows that the areas in the U.S. where support for Confederate heritage is strongest, are by and large represented by Republican politicians. If you go to an SCV meeting, you won’t find many Democrats. Yes, the SCV and UDC are nonpartisan organizations. But, you won’t find many (if any) Democrats openly calling for the Reconciliation Memorial to be returned to Arlington National Cemetery, or Confederate battle streamers to be reattached to Army National Guard colors.

To be fair to national Democrats, they’ve been crystal clear where they stand on Confederate heritage. In Congress and in state legislatures, they vote almost unanimously against measures that show any level of respect for Confederate heritage. And that’s fair: Democrats mostly represent urban and suburban areas where few-if-any descendants of Confederates live nowadays. (We moved out of those areas, different folks moved in, and those new folks elected politicians that THEY like).

If your government screws you over, the first question you should ask yourself is, “Could MY elected representatives have prevented what happened?” In respect to Confederate heritage, I submit that the national and Congressional GOP could have mitigated, or even totally prevented, at least some of the actions proposed by…

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