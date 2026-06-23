Why Do We Care About Our Ancestry??

(John S Mosby, Southern Insurgent) - Why does it matter? Why does any of this matter? What’s the reason people feel ao strongly about their ancestry and their heritage??…

When I was a kid, I never really gave it a second thought. I just always assumed that everybody kinda knew where they came from and when I hit preteen, I learned that wasn’t the case, and everybody saw me as a nerd and everybody saw me as someone who was just obsessed with things that didn’t matter such as history and ancestry. But overtime, what I learned is that those things matter more than we really realize in the beginning because they help us in growth and they kind of point us in the direction that we need to go. And I realize over my years of research which have been many now, that people that don’t have an ancestry or don’t know what their ancestry is seem to get lost a lot more easily because they don’t really have anything to cling to and that’s sad. So I made it a point to honor my ancestry visit the Confederate cemeteries- and this is far before I founded this newsletter or started doing any other content that I do.

At the end of the day, we matter. Everyone around us all of our people in DC all of our politicians all of our leaders as well as all of our neighbors are trying to convince us that we don’t. But we do, and…

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