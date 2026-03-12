George Washington noted that: “It is impossible to rightly govern a nation without the Bible.”

(Truth Crushed to Earth…) - I am convinced that we Christian Confederates MUST find a way to separate ourselves from the evil amerikan empire, or we shall surely perish with it.

Consider the words of three of the early American leaders. They understood that people can only live together in peace when they share common values, morals, and faith.

John Adams said: “Our Constitution was made for only a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

The U.S. Constitution is now a dead letter, and has been so since at least 1860. It was never intended to govern the sort of confused culture in which we now exist. It cannot be made to accommodate such a thing, for that is not what it was designed to do. We MUST go our separate way. We MUST find our own path.

Patrick Henry said: “Bad men cannot make good citizens. It is when a people forget God that tyrants forge their chains.”

Can any deny that the yankee nation is composed of…

