Hank Williams Jr. Recalls Blasting WBTS Cannons In His Yard With Johnny Cash

Hank Williams Jr. is what you would describe as a cannon himself.

But did you know the “Country State of Mind” singer actually collects true blue, historical cannons? I’m talking 1800s military collectibles – a whole slew of them that he’s managed to accumulate as mementos, and they’re definite conversation starters.

In rare footage of Hank from an Audience Network special, Bocephus walked the cameramen around his private collection and shared a few stories about his hobby:

He described a cannon he called a 10-pound-Parrott to the group:

“You could put this through somebody’s kitchen window 1,000 yards out here. The Civil War had ‘em real accurate, that’s why it was so awful…”

And for Hank the history behind the weapons is really what draws his interest, as he’s expanded his collection to include several pieces of unique war history:

“I have Robert Parrott’s appointment papers to West Point, signed by John C. Calhoun, the Secretary of War.

And Parrott was a really famous cannon inventor.”

And when it comes to his unique pastime, it turns out that some of his “rowdy friends” shared the same interests, including the one-and-only Johnny Cash, who was…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight