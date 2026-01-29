SCV incorporates local history and heritage

(I wish I could post articles like this one every day! - DD)

(Winchester Sun) - The Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV), a nonprofit organization recognizing male descendants of Confederate Army soldiers of the Civil War, has existed since 1896.

With the United States beginning its 250th anniversary, its local chapter expressed enthusiasm.

“Everything we do is to honor Confederate ancestry,” said Paul Wright, camp commander with General Roger W. Hanson Camp 1844.

Its next meeting will take place on Saturday, January 31, at 1:30 p.m., at Waterfront Grill and Gathering at 220 Athens Boonesboro Road, with all welcome to join.

Women are also welcome to be active.

“We have the Order of Confederate Rose, which is for women to join to help the camps,” said Jimmie Jackson, camp historian with…

See More…

