It’s joe biden's Hate Speech’s Anniversary

Three years ago (on September 1) at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Joe Biden delivered a speech his handlers called “the continued battle for the soul of the nation.” The battle, as it turned out, was against Americans who want the nation to be great. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” said Biden adding:

“But there is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.

MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people.

MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.

MAGA Republicans have made their choice. They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.

We must be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving American democracy than MAGA Republicans are to — to destroying American democracy…”

And so on, with the Delaware Democrat, backdropped in red and accompanied by Marines, punching up “MAGA Republicans” a full 13 times. The obvious projection is easy to spot but three years later the long back story has come to the fore.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is investigating the “intelligence community” types who deployed covert operations against candidate and President Donald Trump. Long before the…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight