Confederate Memorial Day 2026 in Florida

(The Truth Crushed to Earth…) - We were but a few, BUT “we few, we happy few, we band of brothers”. The Bible often refers to a “remnant”, but that remnant is enough with God. “And Jonathan said to the young man that bare his armour, Come, and let us go over unto the garrison of these uncircumcised: it may be that the LORD will work for us: for there is no restraint to the LORD to save by many or by few.”(1 Samuel 14:6).

Why so few? Perhaps because we refuse to acknowledge the striped rag of the evil amerikan empire; we fail to pledge our allegiance to it. Our loyalties are to our God, to our families and to our true country – Florida, as confederated with the other Confederate States of America. -- And NOT to the evil yankee emperor now enthroned in Washington, DC.

We were blessed to receive greeting from our Cossack friends in Russia, one of which recently lost a son on a combat mission, while he was proudly wearing the Confederate Battle Flag on his chest. Yeah, try that in the amerikan military! Our Cossack friends stand with us, while many of our own…

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