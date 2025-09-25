America's Diverse Cities are More Dangerous than Active War Zones

Before the horrific slaying of Charlie Kirk in cold blood, a potential sign that we are headed toward a resurgence of the leftist terror-ridden 1970s, the headline news story that had normal Americans up in arms (and rightly so) was a classic case of anarchotyranny. In Charlotte, a 14-time arrestee and violent felon stabbed a white girl to death because of her race, repeatedly saying “I got that white girl” after murdering her.

What made the story of DeCarlos Brown Jr being let out of jail by a seemingly corrupt and a co-ethnic judge for the fourteenth time so that he could go on to murder Iryna Zarutska all the more poignant is that it was just the latest in a long string of horrific incidents in which obvious recidivists have been treated with kid gloves only to go on to kill upstanding citizens.

Who could forget the case of 77-year-old grandmother Eleanor Bowles, stabbed to death in the garage of her gated condo in Atlanta’s Buckhead area by Antonio Brown, a 23-year-old homeless thug who murdered her while trying to steal her car? She did everything right in life, but her last years were snatched from her by a murderous thug that the (in)justice system refused to keep off the streets. Brown still hasn’t been brought to justice: the state is doing a mental health examination of him thanks to a leftist judge.

Or what about the case of Eliza Fletcher, the young woman, mother of two, daughter of a prominent businessman, and kindergarten teacher from Memphis, who was…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight