You Can’t Share a Country With People Who Hate You

(Celina 101) - If white crowds in Europe or Australia (or ‘Murica - DD) marched through the streets chanting “Kill [insert non-white ethnic group]” while parading severed effigies on sticks, the condemnation would be swift, unanimous, and global. The media would brand it as hate-fuelled extremism, politicians would scramble to denounce it, and the perpetrators would face the full weight of the law. But in South Africa, the chant “Kill the Boer” (the white farmer), once sung by anti-apartheid fighters and now echoed by Julius Malema and his Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters, is not only tolerated, but judicially protected as “heritage.” In January 2026, a viral video showed EFF supporters marching with a dismembered white mannequin head on a pike while chanting “Kill the Boer” and “Kill the whites.” Later, Malema himself led the crowd in a rendition of the song, just hours after appearing in court for unlawfully firing a rifle into a crowd years earlier.

This grotesque theatre of racialised hatred, complete with ritualised displays of effigies has been rationalised as a “struggle song”. South Africa’s courts have declared it is not hate speech, insisting it belongs to…

