There’s this obvious moment in every republic when theater ceases and the curtain falls hard. For Florida, that moment was punctuated by the words of newly minted Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, a man who speaks not like a politician but like someone who knows what real duty tastes like. Speaking about the sanctuary state policies that enabled an undocumented truck driver to get behind the wheel and kill three Floridians, Collins declared:

“We’re done with that shit.”

This wasn’t hyperbole. This wasn’t bluster. This was the sound of federalism clearing its throat. That was the sound of voters themselves who are in fact done with this shit.

The Truck That Carried a Thousand Lies

Let me clarify what happened based on the actual evidence as both the left wing media and the establishment right media will create their narratives about what happened. Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien who failed both English and road sign tests, somehow managed to receive not one, but two Commercial Driver’s Licenses—from Washington and California, two proud sanctuaries who apparently believe that law is an optional accessory to compassion. Singh’s decision to make an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike, using an “official vehicles only” lane, turned three human lives into roadkill. All of it captured on dashcam. All of it was preventable.

When tragedy strikes…

