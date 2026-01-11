Remain Helpless & Disarmed at Your Peril!

(AmmoLand) - “Be careful about ‘following the masses.’ Sometimes the ‘m‘ is silent!

In a civilization where we endlessly engage in shallow arguments over pronouns, instead of securing our borders and stopping the interminable importation of violent doctrines [and religions], it is not surprising to find that Brown University students are suddenly demanding additional security for themselves, the same leftist hypocrites who were clamoring to “de-fund the police,” right up until yesterday’s murderous attack!

And, after the massacre of unarmed Jewish celebrants in Australia, the leftist government there (predictably) now wants to ban all guns in the hands of Australian citizens, after banning most just a few years ago. Like leftists everywhere, they’re regurgitating the familiar socialist refrain, “we didn’t go far enough.” Not a whisper about securing their own open borders, nor addressing widespread anti-Jewish violence in their nation- violence that has steadily become “normalized”.

Australia (along with France, Germany, et al) has officially recognized Hamas as well as the curious (and non-existent)…

