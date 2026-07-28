Discussion on Coercion to Pass 13th and 14th Amendments

(The Prattville Dragoons) - The Dragoons of SCV Camp 1524 gathered on Thursday evening July 9th for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting returning to the Masonic Lodge in downtown Prattville. Rob Schwartz played his guitar in the social hour leading up to the meeting and had everyone singing along with songs including “Dixieland”. 1st Lt Harold Grooms stood in for Commander Waldo who was returning from travel out of state and he opened the meeting with a Benediction. Color Sgt Billy Leverette led everyone in the pleadges and salutes to the flags. Harold then recited the SCV Charge and then highlighted all the upcoming events and wrap-up of recent events including the recruiting booth at the Clanton Peach Jam festival.

The guest speaker for the evening was Commander John Land from Montgomery who spoke on the 13th and 14th Amendments to the Constitution and led a discussion as to the legality of these as they were passed by the Southern states under coercion as a requirement for readmission to the Union as part of Reconstruction which again brings into question how a state not in the Union could ratify an amendment.

Good discussion with camp members including legal scholars…

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