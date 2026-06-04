Was the OKC Bombing a SPLC/FBI Sting Gone Wrong? Or, in the SPLC’s Case, A Sting Gone Right?

(Whether it was or it wasn’t, they sure took advantage of it. Less than two month later we caught Law Enforcement writing down license plate numbers at a private event for Southern conservatives in Little Rock on Jefferson Davis’s birthday. - DD)

(Jack Cashill) - No one has pursued the truth of the Oklahoma City bombing more zealously than Jesse Trentadue. What pulled Trentadue into the case was the “very likely” murder of his brother Kenneth in a Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City, four months after the April 1995 bombing. Jesse’s belief is that authorities had Kenneth hanged mistakenly thinking he was the notorious John Doe #2, Timothy McVeigh’s partner in crime.

More than 30 eyewitnesses identified the John Doe #2 character as having been with McVeigh in Oklahoma City in the minutes leading up the blast. Had John Doe #2 proved to be a government informant or an SPLC plant, he would have spoiled the White House-media narrative of a “Republican Revolution” gone awry. With President Clinton denouncing “loud and angry voices” on the air waves, his name-naming apparatchiks could not let McVeigh have an informant as accomplice. In the months after April 19, 1995, John Doe #2 and his look-alikes were living precarious lives.

Those interested in the Trentadue case or the Oklahoma City bombing in general will find no more reliable information source than Margaret Robert’s 2025 book, Blowback: The Untold Story of the FBI and the Oklahoma City Bombing. It pained Roberts and Trentadue both that the operatives responsible for the tragic deaths of 168 people, 169 including Kenneth Trentadue, have gone unpunished. For a short…

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