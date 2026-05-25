There’s Nothing Neo About Us! We Are Confederate Americans (no hyphen)

(The latest rant from joyless reid is just another instance of her lashing out against her new-found irrelevance - DD)

(Joy-Ann Reid) - All the neoconfederates are colluding

Are the Supreme Court conservatives coordinating with Republican politicians to subvert voting rights? It sure looks like it.

Isn’t it rich? Aren’t they a pair? Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, and Jeff Landry: the “lock ‘em up” Republican governor of Louisiana share a clear political goal: securing permanent Republican control of Congress and enough state legislatures to ensure that “the right people” remain in control of America forever. And their designated hit man in the drive to murder the Voting Rights Act is justice Samuel Alito Jr.

But are they doing more than agreeing? Are they actually colluding?

I can’t prove it. But it sure looks like… (Enough of this hysterical tripe. You just read more of it than anyone else will… - DD)

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