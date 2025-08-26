I never was that crazy about the new Alt-Right and sensed there was a trap coming somewhere. That said, most of what was verboten to speak of is now acceptable, if you don’t count fakebook and its minions. So, we do owe the new Alt-Right a measure of thanks. Why do I call them the ‘new’ Alt-Right? Because Dixie was the Original! - DD

Did the Alt-Right Win?

The “alt-right” was brought down after Charlottesville by all of its major hang-ups. Specifically, it was too radical, secular, anti-Christian, and Nazi to ever resonate with the broader American Right. The movement lost cohesion and collapsed after it showed this face when it was in the national spotlight.

But it did win in the sense that the Charlottesville disaster proved to be a blessing in disguise in the long run. The leadership of the alt-right was decapitated by the wave of lawfare, deplatforming, and doxxing after the Unite the Right rally. At this critical moment, the void of leadership was filled by Tucker Carlson and other conservative influencers who inherited the audience in 2018. Tucker & Co. have spent the last seven years nurturing and developing the audience and mainstreaming its views on the Right.

I compared the alt-right on X to a beachfront roach motel that is bought by a corporate developer at a bankruptcy auction, who has replaced the previous owners, torn down the old property, renamed and redeveloped it into a high-rise condominium. This is essentially what has happened. You can find baked into the shiny new structure nearly every idea that was associated with the old alt-right, with the most recent milestone being the end of…

