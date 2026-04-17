Florida man threatened NC police, ICE, FBI says in filing

(Let me get this staight. He threw pipe bombs and goes ‘armed to the terror of the public.’ But because he’s of the leftist persuasion and attacking a Confederate monument, he gets 12-months probation? I’ll just bet attacking an MLK monument wouldn’t get that slap on the wrist. And they wonder why normal Southerners want out of this gig? - DD)

(Charlotte Observer) - A criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent says a man convicted of terrorizing the public in Asheville years ago later threatened a police officer involved in that case and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Duncan Andrew Small was indicted on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on March 31, according to federal court records.

In 2022, Asheville police arrested Small and said he threw improvised explosive devices “similar to pipe bombs” at a Confederate monument’s remains during a July Fourth celebration.

The FBI agent’s account says that Small was sentenced to 12 months of probation after he was convicted of two misdemeanor charges in that incident: possession of pyrotechnics and going armed to the terror of the public.

He has landed in new trouble, according to the FBI agent’s account.

Small sent a text message to an Asheville Police Department bomb technician involved in the case that warned the bomb technician had “f***ed up” in February 2024, according to the filing. Small included a picture that showed a police officer being shot in the head, the filing said, which was captioned “SPEAK TO COPS IN A LANGUAGE THEY UNDERSTAND.”

Since President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown started, Small has also…

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