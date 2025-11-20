Religious Revival Trumps Secession, Literally

​On December 22, 2020 this site posted my piece entitled My call for a return to home rule via secession by Southern counties was an emotional and reason-based, response to the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the multi-state claims of a rigged presidential election.

It is of little consolation that every aspect of Biden’s presidency I predicted in that post came to be, because now I find my skills at social predictions seriously wanting. Paradoxically I presently support not only the polar opposite, Trump’s efforts towards nation-building, but also his efforts to restore the powers of the presidency under Article II of the U.S. Constitution.

Recently, for my next book that concerns itself with a need to return to address what we are as a species, I have studied what we have learned about human intelligence and the human brain. Neuroscientist Ian McGilchrist states emphatically that the human brain instructs us that nature consists of co-existing opposites. He states further that there exists “a tension between opposites that is at the heart of all creativity… Although a thing and its opposite, or a thing and its negative, are customarily thought of as separate waring entities, they are mutually sustaining, inseparable, and intertwined.”

Further, what really struck me was that after reading his two volumes consisting of…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight