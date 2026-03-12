Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
5h

"...Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year old black male killed in Georgia while jogging" Dang, even the Daily Caller repeats the lie that Arbery was "jogging" instead of fleeing from a home under construction where he was trespassing and likely casing the place for stuff to steal.

AJR
4h

Politicians speaking; problem #1!

