‘Bible-Thumping’ Democrat Says White People Spread ‘Virus Of Racism’ Just By Being Alive

(Daily Caller) - Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico claimed white Americans are immune from the “virus of racism” because of the color of their skin, resurfaced tweets show.

Talarico posted a series of tweets in 2020 following the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year old black male killed in Georgia while jogging by a father and a son who believed Arbery was an armed burglar. Talarico posted, more than 2 weeks before the death of George Floyd, that “white skin” gives him and all other white Americans viral immunity from racism but “the virus kills our black neighbors if they’re jogging, playing music, sitting in church, selling CDs, or carrying a bag of Skittles.”

“We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious,” said Talarico in a follow-up tweet. “The only cure is diagnosing the virus within ourselves and taking dramatic actions to contain the spread. The first small step is proclaiming loudly and unequivocally that…

