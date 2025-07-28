Another great take from Dr. Clyde Wilson over on Reckonin’ - DD

We can never fail to thank him for the courageous change he has made in American politics and public discourse. He spoke openly about threats to the American people that every Republican congressman and presidential hopeful was too shallow and cowardly to even acknowledge the existence of. This is a revolutionary event in U.S. history that we can hope will have long lasting effects.

He seems to have made a start toward correcting the immigrant crisis and reducing the monstrous federal bureaucracy. We don’t really know how far these reforms have gone and how far they will be able to go. We actually do not know what is happening now with these reforms. Can they really be solved definitively? We already see opposition by the “mainstream” Republicans, wedded to government spending and avoidance of real issues.

The issue of the “Big, Beautiful Bill” seems strange and incomprehensible. Has he sold out to the Establishment Republicans (always his greatest obstacle) and abandoned his populist base? What is he after? Is there something we don’t understand going on? Trump’s defect in personalising disagreements has caused him to attack some of the strongest and most important figures that have inspired his movement. This is bound to bring confusion to his…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight