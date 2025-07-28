What Are We to Make of Trump Now in Office?
Will he be an American Hero or Just a New Kind of #GovernmentSupremacist ?
Another great take from Dr. Clyde Wilson over on Reckonin’ - DD
We can never fail to thank him for the courageous change he has made in American politics and public discourse. He spoke openly about threats to the American people that every Republican congressman and presidential hopeful was too shallow and cowardly to even acknowledge the existence of. This is a revolutionary event in U.S. history that we can hope will have long lasting effects.
He seems to have made a start toward correcting the immigrant crisis and reducing the monstrous federal bureaucracy. We don’t really know how far these reforms have gone and how far they will be able to go. We actually do not know what is happening now with these reforms. Can they really be solved definitively? We already see opposition by the “mainstream” Republicans, wedded to government spending and avoidance of real issues.
The issue of the “Big, Beautiful Bill” seems strange and incomprehensible. Has he sold out to the Establishment Republicans (always his greatest obstacle) and abandoned his populist base? What is he after? Is there something we don’t understand going on? Trump’s defect in personalising disagreements has caused him to attack some of the strongest and most important figures that have inspired his movement. This is bound to bring confusion to his…
President Trump just anointed four globalist surveillance and computer experts to Lt. Colonels in the Army Reserves. They now presumably have security clearances for nearly everything.
How do you feel about the globalists knowing everything?
Onward, Christian soldiers!
