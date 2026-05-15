“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.” - George Orwell

(Brion McClanahan) - There are many excellent things about AI but Southern history is not one of them. AI is trained on public sources especially newspapers such as the New York Times and Wall Street Journal so it regurgitates what they write.

The Wall Street Journal is OK (they did publish a half page op/ed by former Secretary of the Navy, Jim Webb, strongly supporting the Confederate Reconciliation Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery) but think about what the ultra-woke NY Times did with the 1619 Project, which proclaims that the American Revolution was fought because the Brits were about to abolish slavery. That is ignorance of a scale that is almost unfathomable.

When leftist politics with its hate and race obsession replaced objective truth as the standard for history in most of academia and the media starting in the 1960s, you could hear the fabric of our nation rip, and it is ongoing. The right still believes in American goodness and exceptionalism, as do some in the middle, but much of the left, perhaps most, hates our country with a passion.

Look at the recent indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which allegedly made hundreds of millions of dollars promoting hate across our country for the benefit of the Marxist left.

It is my great hope that if the SPLC indictment is true, and we all know it is, then all the people they have damaged can SUE THEM to Hell and back for causing the destruction of magnificent, ancient Confederate memorials to war dead and American valor across the country. Think of what we have lost because of…

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