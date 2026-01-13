The Secession Alternative for Red Counties in Virginia

(Walt Garlington, The Abbeville Institute) - For Virginia, the Mother of States and Statesmen, things are looking bleak. Even during the darkest moments of the War between the States, Virginians had the Army of Northern Virginia, led by the remarkable General Lee, along with Stonewall Jackson, Jeb Stuart, and others, to give them hope that their difficulties would give way to better times. Together they were, to use a Greek term, an elpidophoros, a hope-bearer.

Today, there is a new army of northern Virginia, led by very different kinds of people. Rather than the Christian gentlemen typical of the South, the new leaders are a trans-friendly female governor, a female Muslim lieutenant governor, and a black man so morally disfigured he has declared his desire to see violence visited upon his political opponents and their children. And the army they lead is a horde of Yankeefied invaders that infests the bureaucracy of the federal government and has settled into the once-splendid northern part of the State. Together they are the opposite of General Lee and his army: They are an elpidoktonos, hope-killer.

The victory of those three Leftists in Virginia’s 2025 elections is dispiriting in itself. However, the depression is magnified when one realizes that, as we have seen in many recent elections, all of these Leftist candidates won their races by winning only a minority of the State’s counties (typically, the heavily urban counties).

Abigail Spanberger defeated Winsome Earle-Sears in the popular vote 57.2% to 42.6%. However, the former won only 49 counties out of 133. Thus, Ms Spanberger was declared governor despite winning only a little better than one-third of…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight