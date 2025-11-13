Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
3h

What AI depends on is the intelligence of its programmer, who will likely be either a foreigner or a male, or both. If I'm going to have someone clean my house, it's going to be an 18-year-old blond Dallas Cheerleader. That's all I'm going to say about this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture