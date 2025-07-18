Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skore Wolfchild's avatar
Skore Wolfchild
Jul 20

The problem isn't that they are operating in IRA format. That's actually the only way to get to the power structure anymore. The problem is that they're not attacking high value targets that will change a damn thing. If any of these folks had actually read the philosophy of the various left leaning movements of the past rather than every broken sociological theory of the 70s and 80s which is what most are running their insular communities off of (which end up imploding and cannibalizing themselves. ) they'd know that the enemy is the moneyed interests and government combined. That is fascism. Republican or Democratic party. Fascist or Happy Fascist both are fascist because of corruption from the private sector. Also the true far right and far left when it comes down to it really are small insular communities of people. They look bigger because they're the loudest on social media, but in the end both are miniscule. It's like a few guys in the dark screaming and hollering in front of an army to intimidate an army. Meanwhile a majority of 350 million people are just regular folks trying to get by and fooled into leaning one way or another to support a narrative. If Antifa were smart they'd hit high value targets rather than essentially being the Democratic party's private army. Anyone under a billion dollars net worth is a possible ally not a target. We're in the middle of a war for all the marbles by two or more cadres of billionaires attempting to create their own version of a technocratic dystopia. Show of hands. Who wants to live either offered tech dystopia, and who wants to be involved in creating a better world rather than buying the bullshit they're feeding us. The left could ensure some level of fairness and the right a level of protection balanced by the elimination of money in politics, term limits, and strict adherence to the constitution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture