What do you call 12 Antifa radicals in body armor? A Terrorist Cell!
But the FBI still won’t use the term. Meanwhile, the body count is rising.
Since the 1990s, federal agencies and the media have fed Americans a steady diet of panic about shadowy “right-wing militias” — usually ex-military guys obsessed with guns and ready to wage war against the government at a moment’s notice.
The panic went into overdrive after January 6, 2021. But now, in a staggering act of projection, the threat they’ve spent decades warning about has arrived — only it’s coming from the radical left. And still, the feds insist on looking the wrong way.
Antifa cells are evolving. They’re abandoning mass protest tactics for small-cell terror and direct action.
Despite years of breathless rhetoric, the supposed wave of “right-wing terrorism” never materialized. Jan. 6 was a chaotic security failure, not an insurrection. Most of the defendants were unarmed. Many walked through open rope lines. And yet the regime has used that day to smear millions of Americans and justify years of political prosecutions.
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently called Jan. 6 “the culmination of a sustained effort to undermine our democracy.” But what sustained effort? Four years later, no mass violence, no uprisings. Nothing…
The problem isn't that they are operating in IRA format. That's actually the only way to get to the power structure anymore. The problem is that they're not attacking high value targets that will change a damn thing. If any of these folks had actually read the philosophy of the various left leaning movements of the past rather than every broken sociological theory of the 70s and 80s which is what most are running their insular communities off of (which end up imploding and cannibalizing themselves. ) they'd know that the enemy is the moneyed interests and government combined. That is fascism. Republican or Democratic party. Fascist or Happy Fascist both are fascist because of corruption from the private sector. Also the true far right and far left when it comes down to it really are small insular communities of people. They look bigger because they're the loudest on social media, but in the end both are miniscule. It's like a few guys in the dark screaming and hollering in front of an army to intimidate an army. Meanwhile a majority of 350 million people are just regular folks trying to get by and fooled into leaning one way or another to support a narrative. If Antifa were smart they'd hit high value targets rather than essentially being the Democratic party's private army. Anyone under a billion dollars net worth is a possible ally not a target. We're in the middle of a war for all the marbles by two or more cadres of billionaires attempting to create their own version of a technocratic dystopia. Show of hands. Who wants to live either offered tech dystopia, and who wants to be involved in creating a better world rather than buying the bullshit they're feeding us. The left could ensure some level of fairness and the right a level of protection balanced by the elimination of money in politics, term limits, and strict adherence to the constitution.