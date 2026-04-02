Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3d

The wheels have been coming off this administration and that was our last chance before total anarchy cuz now food shortages are coming and a lot of people are gonna die because no planting of this year’s crops, it’s done on purpose so they can get as much money as they can from the poor

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CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
3d

Those who have formed their own like minded off grid communities with an active militia will have tremendous advantages in dealing with this evil maneuver.

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