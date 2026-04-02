Are “Energy Lockdowns” Coming to America?

(The Organic Prepper) - When I first heard the term “energy lockdown” I was surprised and uneasy. I wasn’t quite sure what such a thing would entail but I didn’t have to go very far back into my memory banks to remember another “lockdown” for our own good.

I won’t continuously cover this topic, but it’s important enough for me to step outside my no-more-news bubble to warn you of what may be coming.

The war in the Middle East, particularly the impassable Strait of Hormuz, is threatening global fuel shortages, as tankers are unable to safely transit with their cargo. To make matters worse, yesterday, Valero’s Port Arthur refinery blew up, sending dark smoke toward the sky and causing the surrounding area to be under a shelter-in-place order.

Here’s what we should know about this refinery.

The Port Arthur Platform was built in 1936 and acquired in 1973. In the heart of the major industrial zone of Port Arthur, Texas, the refinery employs more than 600 people. As one of TotalEnergies’ six refining and petrochemicals platforms worldwide, the Port Arthur Refinery has a daily processing capacity of 238,000 barrels per day and is our largest facility in…

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