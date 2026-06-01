Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Lee Vail's avatar
Lee Vail
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Kill all the Democrats and half of the Republicans, then restore our Republic as intended by the Founders.

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