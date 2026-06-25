The American Empire Question

(The Coming Storm & Memphissippi) - I want to use this article to establish some data concepts for the reader to keep in the back of their mind for the remainder of the series as we get into the weeds of how the American Empire operates and who it serves. For clarity, the common understanding of the beginning of the American Empire period is in 1945 in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War.

An important side note is that much of the following data is likely actually much worse (from the standpoint of White Americans) here in the year 2026 at the time of this writing. I chose to use data that cannot be argued against, which often requires going back to the 2020 census in many cases, or looking back at studies from several years ago that I thought were particularly relevant. None of these trends have improved over the past 5-6 years. When you feel compelled to support the foreign policy and various aspects of global domination that is advanced by our political and corporate leadership, keep in mind that these are their results in the only place that actually matters – the American homeland.

Material abundance was real for a time, more real than anywhere else at any time in history, but it always contained within it the seeds of its own destruction…

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