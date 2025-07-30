To Be a 'Broken System,' Someone Had to Break It

We’ve heard the excuses so many times over the years, we can repeat them by heart.

“It’s a broken immigration system,” “We can’t close the border without fundamental immigration reform,” “It was already broken when we arrived,” and “If you don’t reform it first, you just don’t have compassion.”

Well, President Trump arrived to serve his second term on Jan. 20, 2025, and within days, he had secured the borders. After four years of millions of illegal aliens pouring in annually, the combination of fences, walls, rivers, planes, and federal law enforcement on the ground has brought illegal crossings to effectively zero for these past six months.

We didn’t change the laws; we didn’t make DACA permanent or do any of the things that the Democrats said we had to do. We just started enforcing the law. President Trump gave the executive branch the O.K. to do what they wanted to do all along: their job.

The most important lesson to take from this is that the Democrats have been lying about…

