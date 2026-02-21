“What Happened to 12 Million M1 Garand Rifles Sold at Hardware Stores for $10 After 1968 Ban?

(WWII Insight) - Twelve million M1 Garand rifles won World War II—then vanished. In the 1960s, you could buy one at your local hardware store for just $10. After the 1968 gun ban, they disappeared from shelves overnight. But where did they all go? This deep-dive investigation uncovers the shocking truth: millions destroyed in scrapyards, hundreds of thousands locked away in foreign warehouses, tens of thousands lying on the ocean floor, and a secret cache of…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight