"What Happened to 12 Million M1 Garand Rifles Sold at Hardware Stores for $10 After 1968 Ban?
(WWII Insight) - Twelve million M1 Garand rifles won World War II—then vanished. In the 1960s, you could buy one at your local hardware store for just $10. After the 1968 gun ban, they disappeared from shelves overnight. But where did they all go? This deep-dive investigation uncovers the shocking truth: millions destroyed in scrapyards, hundreds of thousands locked away in foreign warehouses, tens of thousands lying on the ocean floor, and a secret cache of…
I love my Garand. 1944 Springfield. Mint condition. Prized possession.
I saw South Vietnamese soldiers carrying the M-1 carbines with the 20 round mags, if you went down to the Flight-line when they were being deployed to the bush you could trade a cartoon of Kool cigarettes for their M-1 carbines. No joke.