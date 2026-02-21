Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
2h

I love my Garand. 1944 Springfield. Mint condition. Prized possession.

Reply
Share
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
4h

I saw South Vietnamese soldiers carrying the M-1 carbines with the 20 round mags, if you went down to the Flight-line when they were being deployed to the bush you could trade a cartoon of Kool cigarettes for their M-1 carbines. No joke.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture