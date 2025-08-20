The Secret Silence: They Didn’t Just Disappear. They Were Erased, Quietly, Purposefully, and Without a Vote

“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.” – George Orwell

If you’ve never read Article I, Sections 9 and 10 of the United States Constitution, you’re not alone, and that’s the point.

They’ve been gutted, ignored, and quietly erased from legal practice, public education, and mainstream debate. Not through formal amendment or democratic process, but through bureaucratic obfuscation, executive overreach, and the silence of an uninformed populace.

It’s time we talk about why.

What Are Sections 9 and 10?

These two sections were specifically written to limit the power of the federal government and protect the rights of the states and the people.

Section 9 – Limits on Congress (Federal Government)

Originally, Section 9 placed hard constraints on federal authority. Among its critical…

