The Great Replacement in Globalist Advertising

(I’m NOT going to tell you to shut off ‘Safe Search’ and do a Google Image search for ‘happy white woman.’ You won’t like it. - DD)

(Kerry Bolton, Unz Review) - The “Great Replacement” in referring to mass third world immigration into historically White nations, has gained wide currency among those who are called by certain types of journalists and academics “far right conspiracy theorists.” That the same process is called a similar term — “replacement migration” — by the United Nations (U.N.) might be considered. The U.N. term refers to demographic trends mainly in European states, of depopulation through below replacement birth rates. This the U.N. proposes to rectify by encouraging and facilitating migration from states and regions with burgeoning population growth rates to compensate for unsustainable aging populations. To achieve this “replacement migration” numerous social control mechanisms are recommended by the U.N.

Whether one calls this a “conspiracy” or a “process” in the development of economic globalisation, the aims and results are the same. Indeed, the U.N. calls its “replacement migration” initiative “part of the larger globalization process taking place throughout the world, influencing the economic, political and cultural character of both sending and receiving countries”.

The U.N. Global Migration Compact, by which signatory states subject themselves to U.N. “covenants” and “declarations” which usually become state laws, advocates “replacement migration” as part of the globalisation process , stating: “We learned that migration is a…

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