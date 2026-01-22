Pondering the Idea of American Balkanization

(Arthur in California) - The idea of a future break-up of America into several separate nation-states has been a popular subject explored through multiple fictional depictions in novels and cinema. Whether a result of a catastrophic war, or irreconcilable political differences, the imagined outcomes give the audience a vision of this balkanized America in the comfort of a movie theater or their favorite reading chair.

The usual historical example is, of course, the American Civil war that briefly created two nations within the continental USA. What is interesting is that the separatist tendency is woven into the fabric of America throughout her history, even while the bonds of overall attachment remained. Looking at the makeup of the original 13 colonies that eventually turned into states and one can see the tangible marks of identity that created them. Books such as “American Nations” and “Albion’s Seed” nicely lay out the regional cultures and how they came about.

Aside from the American Civil War, a common theme for most ideas of reorganizing state lines have maintained the idea of still being part of a united country overall. America is, and has been self-sorting for a long time based on culture and ways of life. From where people decide to live, to the laws and policies enacted at the local level. In the modern era, this effort to mini-balkanize is alive and well when you look at examples of Oregon counties trying to join…

