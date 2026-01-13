Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1d

That’s why I have a Louisiana battle flag ‼️

Captain Ron's avatar
Captain Ron
13h

Every one of those seditious traitors should have been put down. That’s why we are here and just like operation Paper Clip America learned nothing. There’s Nazi propaganda coming from the department of defense and Homeland Security. Sherman should have been allowed to finish the job.

