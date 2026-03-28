Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Lee Vail's avatar
Lee Vail
2h

Time to assassinate this Communist cunt and ALL Democrats, then go after all the RINOs and globalists.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
6m

Bitch be crazy and she should have to spend the night in a man’s prison without guards but that evil whore might like to much, better she should be given to her victims families instead

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