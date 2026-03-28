Virginia governor refuses to hand over accused murderer to ICE

(Virginia Dems go from terrible to insanely shtoopid in mere seconds - DD)

(The Blaze) - Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck slams Abigail Spanberger for protecting an illegal immigrant accused of stabbing a woman to death.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger (D) has refused to hand over an illegal immigrant with over 30 prior arrests to ICE.

The suspect, Abdul Jalloh, is an illegal alien from Sierra Leone with at least 30 arrests on violent charges.

“She is now saying that she will not turn over a guy who [allegedly] murdered a woman at a bus stop, stabbing her to death. Okay? Will not turn him over to ICE because they need a warrant. Can I ask you — and this is an honest question — why, why, for the love of Pete, are the Democrats so intent on protecting murderers, rapists?” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck comments.

“The police knew who this guy was because they had arrested him so many times. He had been arrested like 40 times. One of them was for rape, and they let him out on the streets — returned him to the streets — because they…

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