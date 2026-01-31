What Preppers Keep in Their Pantry
The 9 Best Survival Foods
In light of the recent winter weather emergency, have you identified shortcomings in your preparedness? This is an excellent time to make modifications. - DD
(PreppGroup) - In an emergency, you can only survive as long as your food does. Luckily, building a stockpile is easy with these valuable tips on the best long-term food storage practices and choosing survival foods.
How preppers choose food to stockpile
Preppers have criteria that they follow when they stockpile food for emergencies. These foods don’t have to be gourmet, but they need to be safe to store for long periods, can be eaten with minimal effort, and provide adequate nutrition. Long-term food storage is essential to prepping, and this survival guide gives you everything you need to know, from food safety to essential items.
Shelf life
You can only survive as long as your food can in an emergency. By stocking foods with long and indefinite shelf life, your only problem will be finding enough room to keep them.
Another tip to maximizing your food's shelf life is understanding that the predetermined expiration date is more of a guideline for most foods.
I’m a carpenter myself and I built an extra large pantry when we redid our kitchen so all survival food is ready to go if we have to in minutes
I’ve always had a full house stocking my pantry was necessary, now the boys and all their friends are gone. My stocking of the pantry sure has evolved into next level survivalist mode. I’m not playing around. I’ve learned to be able to make something from nothing. And my water game is tight! I’m good on the water front too. Thank you for posting this article 🩷