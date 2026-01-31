Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
4h

I’m a carpenter myself and I built an extra large pantry when we redid our kitchen so all survival food is ready to go if we have to in minutes

Reply
Share
Ranee Armstrong's avatar
Ranee Armstrong
3h

I’ve always had a full house stocking my pantry was necessary, now the boys and all their friends are gone. My stocking of the pantry sure has evolved into next level survivalist mode. I’m not playing around. I’ve learned to be able to make something from nothing. And my water game is tight! I’m good on the water front too. Thank you for posting this article 🩷

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture